Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and More Who Are Adopting or Fostering Pets During Quarantine

By
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra More Who Are Adopting Or Fostering Pets During Quarantine
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra. Courtesy of Nick Jonas/Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The “Jealous” singer and the Quantico alum announced on August 8 that they adopted a Husky-Australian Shepherd mix named Panda. “Our new family portrait,” Chopra captioned a photo via Instagram featuring the rescue dog and their German Shepherd Gino. “Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”

