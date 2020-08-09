Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The “Jealous” singer and the Quantico alum announced on August 8 that they adopted a Husky-Australian Shepherd mix named Panda. “Our new family portrait,” Chopra captioned a photo via Instagram featuring the rescue dog and their German Shepherd Gino. “Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”