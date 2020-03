Ally Hilfiger

The Rich Girls alum wrote a memoir about her battle with the debilitating symptoms, 2016’s Bite Me: How Lyme Disease Stole My Childhood, Made Me Crazy, and Almost Killed Me. That May, she told Health magazine about her surprising reaction to her diagnosis. “It kind of felt like I won the lottery,” she said. “Which is so interesting! I finally felt validated for everything that my body was telling me.”