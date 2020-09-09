Amy Schumer

In September 2020, the Inside Amy Schumer alum asked her Instagram followers for advice after receiving her Lyme disease diagnosis. “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got hit and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from Cape Cod called lyme-2,” she captioned a childhood photo. “Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”