Pics

Stars Who’ve Battled Lyme Disease: Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and More

By
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease
Amy Schumer. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
13
1 / 13
Podcasts Promo
LTG_600x338_9.8.20

Amy Schumer

In September 2020, the Inside Amy Schumer alum asked her Instagram followers for advice after receiving her Lyme disease diagnosis. “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got hit and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from Cape Cod called lyme-2,” she captioned a childhood photo. “Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”

Back to top