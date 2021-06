Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal

The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, tested positive for Lyme disease in June 2021.

“I’ve never had contact with a tick in my life,” Dodd explained to her husband in a video posted to her Instagram Stories at the time.

The Fox News reporter revealed he had previously battled the tick-borne illness twice and has found that pills have helped him overcome it.