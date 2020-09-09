Pics

Stars Who’ve Battled Lyme Disease: Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and More

By
Ramona Singer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis
Ramona Singer attends the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen TV show, BravoCon on November 15, 2019. MJ Photos/Shutterstock
13
3 / 13
Podcasts Promo
LTG_600x338_9.8.20

Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York City star announced her Lyme disease diagnosis in March 2020.

Back to top