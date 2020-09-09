Shania Twain

The “Forever and for Always” singer contracted the tick-borne illness in 2003, which contributed to her dysphonia, a disorder of the vocal cords. As a result, Twain underwent multiple open-throat surgeries after she lost her voice for several years. “It was devastating,” Twain said in an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in March 2020. “I was very, very sad about it to the point where I just — I felt I had no other choice but to accept it — and that I would never sing again.”