Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Ashley Judd

Judd wrote about her struggle with depression in the autobiography All That Is Bitter & Sweet, which also details her abusive childhood. She sought help for her troubles in 2006 by checking into the Shades of Hope Treatment Center in Texas. “I was sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I just didn’t know what was wrong with me,” she said on the TODAY show. ” I looked really good on the outside, and I had a lot of anxiety, insomnia…I needed to find a power greater than myself…”