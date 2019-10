Halle Berry

The actress told Parade magazine in 2007 that she had tried to commit suicide after her 1997 split from baseball player David Justice. “I was sitting in my car, and I knew the gas was coming when I had an image of my mother finding me,” she said. That image saved her life. “She sacrificed so much for her children, and to end my life would be an incredibly selfish thing to do…My sense of worth was so low. I promised myself I would never be a coward again.”