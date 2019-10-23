Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star had a lot of dark days after losing his father at age 20. “I was…unmoored by that,” he told The Observer in 2010 of his dad’s death. “I struggled with chronic depression. I was in bad shape.” Therapy and antidepressants helped to pull him out and give him “another perspective.” “You can change your brain chemistry enough to think, ‘I want to get up in the morning, I don’t want to sleep until four in the afternoon,'” he explained. “Reset the auto-meter, kick-start the engine!”