Bryce Dallas Howard

Ron Howard’s actress daughter has been open about her struggle with postpartum depression following the February 2007 birth of her son, Theodore. “It went untreated for 18 months, because I was just so ashamed and frightened,” she told Us Weekly in 2013 of that time in her life. “I didn’t know what it meant and didn’t know what happened to me…You can’t raise kids alone, you can’t heal alone — you really need a community.”