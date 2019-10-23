Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Pete Wentz

In an interview with Playboy in 2008, the Fall Out Boy musician said his battle with depression had brought him close to death — on more than one occasion. “The list of drugs I’ve been prescribed would read like a grocery list,” he explained of his mental health struggles. Once, he noted, he “took a handful of Ativan,” though he insists he wasn’t thinking of killing himself. “I’ve never really called it a suicide attempt,” he said. “I just wanted my head to be completely turned off.”