Jim Carrey

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor has said he took Prozac “for a long time” while battling depression. “It may have helped me out of a jam for a little bit, but people stay on it forever. I had to get off at a certain point because I realized that, you know, everything’s just okay,” he told CBS News in 2009. “There are peaks, there are valleys. But they’re all kind of carved and smoothed out, and it feels like a low level of despair you live in.”