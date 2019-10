Brooke Shields

After the 2003 birth of her daughter Rowan, the actress suffered a serious bout of postpartum depression for which she was later medicated. In her darkest moments, she considered suicide. “[I believed] I should not exist. The baby would be better off without me. Life was never going to get better — so I better just go,” she said while accepting an advocacy award from the Hope for Depression Research Foundation. “Finally I did fight. I survived.”