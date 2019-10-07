Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Alanis Morissette

Two months after her son Winter’s August 2019 birth, the Grammy winner opened up about her third experience with postpartum depression. “PPD is still a sneaky monkey with a machete working its way through my psyche and body and days and thoughts and bloodwork levels,” Morissette wrote in a blog post. “[I’ve] been here before. … The other side is greater than my PPD-riddled-temporarily-adjusted-brain could have ever imagined: as a mom, as an artist, as a wife, as a friend, as a collaborator, as a leader, as a boss, as an activist. I saw how things got richer after I came through it the last two times. I have my eye on that prize again even as I drag my ass through the molasses.”