Aly Raisman

The Olympic gold medalist spoke out publicly for the first time in October 2020 about her struggles with OCD during an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I always thought OCD was I have to touch this x amount of times or I have to do this x amount of times before I leave the room, but I’ve also learned that OCD is classified with ruminating thoughts or obsessive thoughts or catastrophic thinking,” she explained to host Dax Shepard. “I have that and I’m really trying to work on that right now because sometimes our minds go to our worst-case scenario. “

The gymnast revealed that it’s not as easy as simply telling yourself to have a positive mindset. “I feel like for people who don’t understand it, they’re like, ‘Just don’t think about it.’ It does not work like that!” she said. “It’s so hard because I’ve been trying to really educate myself on how our minds work just so I can help myself but also just so I can better talk about it and better understand it on a personal level with my family or my friends but also on a public level as well.”

The Fierce author has continually tried to educate herself on OCD and chose to discuss her personal struggles in hopes of helping others who suffer from the same thing. “So much of the time, our minds don’t really realize what’s made up and what’s real and that’s what I struggle with so much is that fight or flight response where it can be something so small and my body is reacting as if a tiger is trying to eat me,” she explained. “In my opinion, it relates to trauma and PTSD. Unless you’re getting to the root of the problem of why you are not feeling safe or out of control, you’re going to keep having OCD and it’s going to manifest into other ways of your life.”