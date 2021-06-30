Annie Murphy

The Kevin Can F–k Himself star opened up to The Zoe Report in June 2021 about her struggle with depression. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Annie Murphy flew home to Canada right as lockdown orders were set in place. She revealed, “My mom was like, ‘You’re crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That’s not normal.’” From there, she met with a therapist who diagnosed her with depression. “I was like, ‘Damn it, I’m depressed.”

With the help of regular therapy and antidepressants, the Emmy Award winner revealed she doesn’t cry every day and can focus on other things in her life. She added, “You don’t have to be on drugs for the whole time, but they truly, truly saved my life in the sense that I was not a functional human being and I was able to be a functional human being.”