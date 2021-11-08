Bella Hadid

The model took to Instagram in November 2021 to share a clip of Willow Smith discussing feeling “lost” and “confused” alongside several photos of herself crying. She urged followers to take care of their mental health.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that,” she wrote in a lengthy caption at the time. “Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles … there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

She hinted at her own struggles with depression and anxiety, adding, “It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening.”