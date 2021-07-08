Ben Higgins

“I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I don’t know what’s happening,” the season 20 Bachelor admitted to Trista Sutter during a July 2021 episode of her “Better Etc.” podcast. “I don’t know what this next season of life looks like for me. I’m farther and farther removed from the show, and at the same time, I need to figure out what my life is going to look like and what my legacy is going to be.”

The reality star explained that fame altered his mental health over time, but that he was looking forward to a new chapter in his life even if it came with fear.

“It’s also really hard,” he said. “I’m at a low place, I don’t see myself as this thriving figure right now. I’m kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I held close.”