Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Big Sean

The “Bounce Back” rapper spoke candidly about his struggles in March 2019 ahead of his 31st birthday. “Around this time last year, around my birthday, it was good for me, but it was wild for me too because I felt like something wasn’t all the way connecting with my energy. I wasn’t feeling like myself and I couldn’t figure out why,” Sean said in a series of Instagram posts at the time. “I stepped back from everything I was doing, from everything I had going on because somewhere in the middle of it, I just felt lost. I started therapy. I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people and they made me realize one thing that I was missing in my life. And one thing I was missing was clarity. Clarity about who was around me, what I was doing—even in music, which is my happiness, my joy, that was always an escape for me, was starting to feel like a burden.”