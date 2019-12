Billie Eilish

The singer appears in a PSA for Seize the Awkward, which was released in May 2019. In the video, she encourages fans to prioritize their mental health. “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t,” she says in the ad. “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help. And you should be able to ask anyone for help, everyone has to help someone if they need it.”