Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House alum opened up about how she handles her depression in September 2021. She said in addition to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, being a working mom and traveling actress can mess with her emotions.

“Really another big part why fitness is important for me is it’s so beneficial to my mental health,” Cameron Bure explained in an interview with The Salvation Army. “I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult. The travel can get strenuous as well. I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression.”