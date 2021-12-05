Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks actor was was honored by Glenn Close and her Bring Change to Mind organization for his support of mental health awareness, and he opened up about struggling during his teen years.

“I remember being 15 and having my first anxiety attack and not knowing how to process it and not knowing where it came from, and wishing I had an outlet to figure out how to understand those things,” he said during his speech via E! Online. “This is not for me. This is for the 15-year-old Chase, who didn’t know his place in society. And was not sure who he was.”