Danielle Staub

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke candidly about her struggle with depression in a series of Instagram Stories in June 2019. “I don’t think that it’s a joking matter. It hurts me in my everyday life. And when people judge me, it even hurts me more,” she said. “So those of you who want to achieve causing others pain, you’re succeeding when it comes to me. But, I do have a long history of depression and it’s not funny. Just thought I’d share.”