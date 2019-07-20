Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to fans in an Instagram Story in June 2019 that she’s been to rehab twice for depression. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative,” she wrote in the post. “I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

After asking mom Lisa Rinna for help, Hamlin said that she was able to get the care she needed at a facility: “I worked through traumas, and self love [sic],” she recalled. “But most importantly I learned what self respect [sic] meant.”