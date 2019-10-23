Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star opened up about her long battle with depression and suicidal thoughts on June 17, which she revealed to NBC’s Kate Snow at The Kennedy Forum began when she was about 16. “I started dealing with the idea of … everything is going to be better when I’m gone. Life will be easier. All the woes will be away, all the problems. Then I wouldn’t have to fail or succeed, right? Then all this surmounting pressure would go away,” she said. The Golden Globe winner, who also addressed her struggles to Shape in 2018 and on Instagram in 2017, admitting to halting production on her CW telenovela’s fifth and final season because she “was unafraid for the first time to be like, ‘I can’t.’”