Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Goldie Hawn

In a May 2021 interview with Good Morning Britain, the Oscar winner spoke about struggling with depression when she was in her early 20s. “I was 21 and I was rising to success,” she recalled. “I know it sounds terrible, but it’s a very, very difficult thing — I didn’t necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn’t even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist.”

The Private Benjamin star added that she hadn’t really planned to become famous — she originally moved to Hollywood to become a dancer — and was surprised when she became a household name. “Unfortunately, I didn’t want to be a big deal,” she shared. “I wanted to go home.”