Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Halsey

In a July 2019 cover story in Rolling Stone, the “Without Me” singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, confessed that she’s been committed twice since taking on her alter ego of Halsey. “It’s been my choice,” she told the magazine. “I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.” Halsey also revealed that her next album is the first one she’s ever written while experiencing mania due to her bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 17.