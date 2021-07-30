Holly Madison

The model opened up about her body dysmorphia struggles while she lived at the Playboy Mansion in a candid July 2021 TikTok video.

“So for a recent post, I was looking for pictures of myself in a bunny costume and I came across one. It reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I need to lose weight,'” Madison explained in the video, alongside a photo of her from 2005. “[I] thought I had gained weight, and thought I hadn’t stuck to my diet, and I thought my thighs were huge and I thought, ‘I need to lose five pounds at least,’ and that’s ridiculous. I look like a stick.”

In the video, Madison hoped by sharing her story that others can realize the “off the charts” effects of body dysmorphia.

“It’s not worth it,” she continued. “It’s not worth feeling bad about yourself. Like, there are things we all want to improve about ourselves, but it’s not even worth taking the time to be miserable.”