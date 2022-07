Howie Mandel

The America’s Got Talent judge, who has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and depression — has long been open about his mental health issues, in part to help erase the stigma.

“We take care of our dental health. We don’t take care of our mental health,” the former Deal or No Deal host told Jay Leno in 2014, adding that he believes “the solution to making this world better is if we would just be healthy, mentally.”