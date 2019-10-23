Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Jade Roper

“I deleted this post earlier, because honestly I’m personally struggling with my mental health right now, and the words I wrote fell flat when I read them,” the Bachelor alum captioned an October 2019 Instagram post. “How could I say these things to others when I didn’t/don’t believe them about myself? I deleted the post, walked to the room down the hall, opened the door, and told Tanner, ‘I’m not OK.’ Lean on those you love, ask for help. You are not a burden.”

Roper went on to tell Us exclusively, “As much as there is so much joy [in motherhood], there’s so much extra that’s sometimes overwhelming. Talk to your loved ones. Let them know what you’re going through because there is help and there is hope.”