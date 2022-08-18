Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Jonah Hill
In August 2022, Hill revealed he would no longer be promoting any of his upcoming projects, including his documentary Sputz — which deals with mental health issues — due to press tours and public-facing events “exacerbating” his anxiety.
"You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself," the Superbad actor explained in an open letter that was published by Deadline. "If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film."