Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Mental Health

Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

By
Celebrities Are Perplexed By Mr. Big’s Death Scene in ‘And Just Like That’
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
100
2 / 100
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

Jonah Hill

In August 2022, Hill revealed he would no longer be promoting any of his upcoming projects, including his documentary Sputz — which deals with mental health issues — due to press tours and public-facing events “exacerbating” his anxiety. 

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” the Superbad actor explained in an open letter that was published by Deadline. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Back to top