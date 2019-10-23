Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Julie Andrews

“Sadly, I separated from my lovely first husband [Tony Walton]. And separations were always inevitable and the marriage was over and my head was so full of clutter and garbage. Believe it or not, it was [director] Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy,” the Sound of Music star recalled on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in October 2019. “He had been, and he was, so sane and funny and clear. He had a clarity that I admired so much. I wanted that for myself. And I didn’t feel I had it, so I went and got into it, and it saved my life, in a way.”