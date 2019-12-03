Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette star opened up on her “Off the Vine” podcast in November 2019 about how she often suffers from debilitating anxiety and revealed that her dog has helped her cope. “[My anxiety] left me laying on the floor this one night in my house, not wanting to even talk to Jason until it passed,” she said, referencing her boyfriend Jason Tartick. “I felt my anxiety coming on — immediately went looking for my dog, Ramen, who is really the only one that keeps me calm when I experience being close to a panic attack and when I feel that pain or heat in my chest.”