Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Katie Thurston

“I started taking antidepressants for the first time before my season aired. I thought I knew what to expect,” the former Bachelorette admitted in a January 2022 Instagram message. “I didn’t. I thought I was strong enough to handle the negativity. I wasn’t. But they say time heals everything. If anything, the sparks I once felt for life were doused with the judgement and criticism of not only strangers, but even ones I worked closely with. I was drowning in my tears, unable to even recognize the girl in the mirror. Was the old me really gone?”

She explained how she learned to set better boundaries for herself by unfollowing certain social media accounts and limiting her screen time. With these new developments, she is in a much healthier place.