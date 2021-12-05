Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Katy Perry

The “Roar” singer revealed during an August 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that during her 30s she hit a wall when she was no longer able to fix her bouts of depression by writing songs about her pain. “I broke up with my boyfriend. My expectations weren’t met and the world didn’t want to hear from me anymore at that moment,” she said looking back at the years in her life that “everything changed” for her. “They were like, ‘That’s enough. Thank you very much. You’ve given us something and we’re good.’ And I just couldn’t get out of bed for weeks and became clinically depressed and had to get on medication for the first time in my life.”

Perry explained that once she was on medication she was “so ashamed of it. I was like, ‘I’m Katy Perry. I wrote ‘Firework.’ I’m on medication. This is f—ed up.'” The singer’s upcoming Smile album gave her the professional and personal comeback she needed.

“The last two-and-a-half years have been a psychological, spiritual, emotional journey of just pulling the petrified poison out of my body and rewiring my neural pathways and that negative thought ticker that keeps coming says, ‘You’re just lucky. You’re just cute. You’re not really good. You’re not very talented. You’re lucky. You’re just lucky,’ or, ‘You’re not worth it. You’re not good enough. You’re getting old. You’re fat,’ all that s–t,” she recalled. “I figured out how to quiet it the f—k down.”