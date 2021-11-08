Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Kirsten Dunst

The Fargo star recalled hitting a wall with her depression during her 20s. The “anger” led to Dunst entering a rehab facility and ultimately starting medication.

“I feel like most people around 27, the s–t hits the fan. Whatever is working in your brain, you can’t live like that anymore mentally. I feel like I was angry,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2021. “All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long.”