Kit Harington

In August 2021, the British actor opened up about how his 2019 stay in rehab was beneficial for his mental health as well as his physical health. “I went through some mental health difficulties after [Game of] Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.’ I’m really happy I did that.”

Later that month, he detailed his “traumatic” struggles in an interview with the Sunday Times, sharing that some of his troubles included alcohol. “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change,'” he said of his state of mind before going to rehab in 2019, admitting that he experienced suicidal thoughts. “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things. … I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”