Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Kit Harington

In August 2021, the British actor opened up about how his 2019 stay in rehab was beneficial for his mental health as well as his physical health. “I went through some mental health difficulties after [Game of] Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.’ I’m really happy I did that.”