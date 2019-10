Lake Bell

After her son Ozgood’s traumatic home birth in 2017, the actress was prescribed a low does of Zoloft to battle her depression. “It took me to a place where I could be. I could just be,” the Bless This Mess star said on “The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet” podcast in September 2019. “It was rational. I needed to just be Lake and I felt, finally like, I could breathe the air that Lake breaths, not like some other person that I don’t recognize.”