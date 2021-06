Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star got real about her battle with anxiety in June 2021. “Some days my anxiety really gets me and I need to lay in bed & be alone until the trembling stops. And that is absolutely OK!” she tweeted at the time. “I charge [very] introverted so that I can expel extroverted energy at my job. And that’s also OK. Take care of yourself and please be kind to yourself.”