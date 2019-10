Lili Reinhart

In a series of tweets in May 2017, the Riverdale star said her job on the CW drama came during the “worst depression” she’d ever experienced, yet she persevered. “When I’m feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I’ve come. And how I didn’t let my depression consume me,” she wrote at the time. “To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless … do not f—king give up on yourself. You’re all you’ve got. And you deserve the world.”