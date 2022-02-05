How Lizzo Prioritizes Her Self-Care to Manage Anxiety

Lizzo

“I think the need to understand what self-care means matters more and more now,” the “Juice” rapper told Yahoo! Life in February 2022. “It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I get pedicures every Sunday.’ … That’s great, that’s a start. Real self-care is, like, hard work, you know what I mean? Real self-care isn’t just treating ‘yo self’ or pampering myself.”

Lizzo noted that she often turns to a high-impact workout when she wants to work off her stresses and anxieties, telling the outlet: “Sometimes, the stress that you’re feeling, you’ve got to match that stress with something that’s good for you to get it out of your body. Because I know that’s what I deal with way more than anything these days, is stress and anxiety.”