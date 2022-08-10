Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Marcus Mumford

After revealing that he was “sexually abused as a child” to GQ in an August 2022 cover story, the Mumford & Sons musician went on to detail how he hit “rock bottom” in adulthood after not dealing with the subsequent trauma.

Following an intervention from family and friends, the “Little Lion Man” singer sought psychological help. While discussing what happened to him with a therapist, he began to throw up.

“Apparently, it’s very common,” he told the outlet. “Once you basically unhook the denial and start the process of removing some suppression, then it’s very natural for that stuff to come out. I’d had problems breathing all my life. Not asthma but just, like, catching my breath.”