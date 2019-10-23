Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Michelle Williams

The former Destiny’s Child singer told fans she was seeking help for mental health challenges in July 2018. “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”