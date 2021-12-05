Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Noah Cyrus

Cyrus celebrated the two-year anniversary of her first EP, “Good Cry” in September 2020, and revealed all of the ups and downs she’s experienced since its release. “I’ve been through so much since then. Putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard,” the musician explained via Instagram. “Every day felt like lifting 100lb weights just to get out of bed. The ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable. At 18 I didn’t think I was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. They felt 1000 years away.”

The “Again” singer revealed that she was “so sad, so hurt and so scared” during that time before thanking those who were by her side “during all of my progression and the times where I felt like I was regressing.” Cyrus continued: “Every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. Not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. I’m still figuring that out. Thank you Cyrens for being patient.”

The “July” artist thanked her fans for “understanding” how “hard” it was for Cyrus to grow up in the public eye, before going into more detail about how important the EP is to her. “I always have written nothing but the truth and this ep was exactly that. I still stand with needing a good f–kin cry every once in awhile. I know that pain is something we HAVE to feel and experience,” she continued. “I owe this album so much. It tought [sic] me so much about myself… and looking back at myself then to show I am now I just want to run back in time and give that Noah a huge ass hug.. as she was breaking ever so slowly. I’m so happy that I was able to create something that everyone relates to… I turned the pain into something beautiful that others can sing, cry, or smile to and nothing makes me feel more purposeful than that. I love you all thank you so much for everything.”