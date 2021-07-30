Olivia Munn

The Newsroom alum had a powerful conversation about depression and overcoming suicidal thoughts during a July 2021 appearance on The Demi Lovato Show. “For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can’t take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day,” Munn told Lovato.

The Oklahoma native noted that if someone takes their own life then it’s “game over” and you’ll never see what could happen in the future. “The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We’ve been there,” she continued. “But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed. And that’s what’s worth staying for.”