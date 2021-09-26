Olivia Rodrigo

The “Driver’s License” crooner opened up about prioritizing her mental health amid fame during an interview with Vogue Singapore, published in September 2021.

“I’m taking [fame] one step at a time,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told the magazine. “It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority. It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life. The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”