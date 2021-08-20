Owen Wilson Reflects on Being in a 'Lucky Place' Following Past Struggles

Owen Wilson

In a rare interview, Wilson opened up about how struggles from his childhood went unaddressed.

“As a kid, there’s a lot of things that you think about. Death — that kind of landed with me when I was about 11,” the actor explained to Esquire in August 2021. “And I don’t remember ever talking with my parents about it.”

Wilson, who attempted suicide in August 2007, said that he tried to speak with his parents at the time.

“Although I do remember one time saying to my dad — and I remember exactly where in the house — saying, ‘I worry about dying,’ and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself,” he recalled. “And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it.”

Since then, Wilson shared that he’s in a “lucky place” when it comes to his mental health, “feeling pretty appreciative” now.

“I know everything’s kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you’ve gotta ride it as long as you can,” he noted at the time. “I’ve just felt — yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful’s one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff.”