Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Paris Jackson

After moving in with her grandmother after her dad’s death in 2009, the model/musician turned down a dark path. “I gained a lot of weight and food became an addiction,” Jackson revealed during an episode of her Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn series in June 2020. “And then a cousin called me fat and I was like, ‘OK, I can’t do that anymore.’ And that’s how I fell into self-harm.” Jackson explained that she would physical hurt herself as a “distraction from emotional pain” and that she tried to take her own life “many times.” While she continues to take “baby steps” on her journey to self-love, she admitted that she wants to be an advocate for “self-acceptance and courage and being comfortable in your own skin.”