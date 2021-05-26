Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star opened up about his ongoing battle with anxiety as a part of Mental Health Awareness month in May 2021. “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I over schedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I over schedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety,” Reynolds wrote via Instagram just days before the month ended. “I know I’m not alone and more important, to all those like me who over schedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

The Proposal actor concluded: “We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope …”